iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) Shares Down 0.3%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG)’s share price was down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.85 and last traded at $45.90, approximately 7,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 2,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN makes up about 1.1% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned 7.08% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

