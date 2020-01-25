iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Boosted by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of TLT opened at $142.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.26. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.64 and a 52-week high of $148.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2176 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

