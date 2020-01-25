iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,371 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 551,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 36.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 422,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 111,886 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 391,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 120,188 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,610,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

