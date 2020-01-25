iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Boosted by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,689 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 380.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,610,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $62,895,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

