iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,751 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.57 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.03 and a 12-month high of $110.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.