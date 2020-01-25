iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,821 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 12.8% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned about 0.53% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $111,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $117.90 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.50 and a 12-month high of $118.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

