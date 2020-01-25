J M Smucker Co to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SJM)

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J M Smucker in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J M Smucker’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SJM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

NYSE:SJM opened at $107.67 on Friday. J M Smucker has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,675 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 639,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

