Jason A. Keyes Sells 5,000 Shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Stock

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $22,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EQ stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. Equillium has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $11.17.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Equillium by 206.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Equillium in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Equillium in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equillium by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145,346 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

