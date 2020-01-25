Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s FY2019 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.65.

Shares of XOM opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

