Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which provides financing to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The company offers solutions for the ground-up construction of self-storage facilities or self-storage redevelopment opportunities as well as for the acquisition of, refinancing of existing indebtedness on, recapitalization of stabilized self-storage facilities. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in MIAMI, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JCAP. TheStreet downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

JCAP opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $452.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Jernigan Capital has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

In other Jernigan Capital news, CEO John A. Good acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,106.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark O. Decker acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $29,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $176,857. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

