KeyCorp Boosts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $186.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $182.00 to $186.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.33.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $150.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. VMware has a 1-year low of $128.69 and a 1-year high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,296 shares of company stock worth $5,327,054. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VMware by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

