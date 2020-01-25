Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,522,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 454,253 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.11% of Kinder Morgan worth $53,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 78,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 59,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,051,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 242,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,760,434.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

