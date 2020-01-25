Kleros (PNK) 1-Day Volume Tops $5,802.00

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. Kleros has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $5,802.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000853 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000184 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 514,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,215,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

