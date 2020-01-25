Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Landstar System by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $114.98 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.97 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.97%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens set a $129.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.15.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.