Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 190

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LTG. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 162 ($2.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Learning Technologies Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 156.17 ($2.05).

LTG opened at GBX 155.60 ($2.05) on Tuesday. Learning Technologies Group has a 52-week low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 135.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.21.

In related news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed acquired 3,475,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,135,564.16 ($5,440,100.18).

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

