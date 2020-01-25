Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 122.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $432.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $402.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $433.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

