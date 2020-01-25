Loop Capital Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Hold

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on W. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research set a $114.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $117.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $142.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

Wayfair stock opened at $106.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.23. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $78.61 and a twelve month high of $173.72. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $437,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $138,317.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,423.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,208. 33.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,245,000 after purchasing an additional 58,223 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 514,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,660,000 after purchasing an additional 240,887 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,990,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 222,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

