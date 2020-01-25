Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd (CVE:LA) were up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, approximately 18,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 30,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, Paradigm Capital set a C$1.15 price objective on Los Andes Copper and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Los Andes Copper alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $111.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.39.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile (CVE:LA)

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.