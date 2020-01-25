Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Buys $11,431.00 in Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $11,431.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marchex alerts:

On Thursday, January 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,417 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $70,438.65.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,000 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $10,830.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 16,473 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $60,785.37.

On Monday, January 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,300 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $38,213.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,505 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $5,583.55.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 31,949 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $121,086.71.

On Monday, December 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,500 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $45,125.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 400 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $1,420.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,600 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $40,386.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,581 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $49,946.57.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. Marchex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $150.82 million, a P/E ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.05 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.