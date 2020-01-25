Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,372,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $409,920,000 after purchasing an additional 39,164 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $323.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $197.66 and a 1 year high of $327.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.89, for a total transaction of $2,058,136.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,947,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,549,312,887.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,753 shares of company stock valued at $66,588,922. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

