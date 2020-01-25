Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,143,000 after buying an additional 579,388 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,519,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,060,000 after buying an additional 123,617 shares during the period. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 210,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.