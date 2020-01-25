Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MIME. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mimecast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.63 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,665 shares in the company, valued at $71,601,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,650 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,797,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,096 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 3.3% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,091,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,710,000 after purchasing an additional 66,585 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 6.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 658,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,740,000 after purchasing an additional 39,713 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2,270.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 551,849 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 13.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 427,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51,431 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

