Miramont Resources (CNSX:MONT) Trading 23.1% Higher

Miramont Resources Corp (CNSX:MONT)’s share price traded up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, 92,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3,142% from the average session volume of 2,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10.

Miramont Resources Company Profile (CNSX:MONT)

Miramont Resources Corp., a mineral exploration company, focuses on acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. It holds options to acquire a 100% interest in the Cerro Hermoso and Lukkacha projects located in the Puno and Tacna region of Southern Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits.

