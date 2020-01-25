Morgan Stanley Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $240.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s previous close.

V has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $205.00 on Thursday. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The firm has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after buying an additional 783,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 243.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $171,558,000 after buying an additional 706,744 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,100,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.