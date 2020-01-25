National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in National Health Investors were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $85.96 on Friday. National Health Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.81.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.64%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

