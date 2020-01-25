Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NGS stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 40.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 96,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 29,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 120,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 27,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

