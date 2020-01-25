Netcall’s (NET) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Netcall in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective for the company.

LON NET opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.64. Netcall has a twelve month low of GBX 21.20 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 59 ($0.78).

In other news, insider Michael Jackson purchased 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £95,200 ($125,230.20). Also, insider Michael (Mike) Patrick Neville purchased 104,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £30,164.93 ($39,680.26).

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

