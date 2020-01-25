Network International (LON:NETW) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Network International from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 674 ($8.87).

Shares of Network International stock opened at GBX 576 ($7.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.02, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Network International has a one year low of GBX 490.50 ($6.45) and a one year high of GBX 650 ($8.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 598.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 573.39.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

