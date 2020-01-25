Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Price Target Cut to GBX 240

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) had its price objective reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NRR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 232 ($3.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newriver Reit has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 223.67 ($2.94).

Newriver Reit stock opened at GBX 192.40 ($2.53) on Wednesday. Newriver Reit has a 12-month low of GBX 143.20 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 246 ($3.24). The company has a market capitalization of $588.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 198.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 186.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Newriver Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.10%.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

