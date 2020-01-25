NightFood (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Stock Price Down 7.5%

NightFood Hldg Inc (OTCMKTS:NGTF)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21, 193,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 121,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.

NightFood Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NGTF)

NightFood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NightFood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes snack products for evening consumption in the United States. It provides nutrition bars through online commerce, as well as traditional retail distribution. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

