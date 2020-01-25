Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 436.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,525 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nike in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,711 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nike by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 8.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,706,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $143,279,000 after purchasing an additional 132,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 486,416 shares of company stock worth $47,551,974. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

NKE opened at $102.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day moving average is $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

