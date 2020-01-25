Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Trading 2.2% Higher

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:NIDB) traded up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $41.00, 118 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 98% from the average session volume of 60 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NIDB)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. It offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits.

