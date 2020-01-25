Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Novartis by 330.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.42. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $96.06. The company has a market cap of $217.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

