Novo Resources (CVE:NVO) Shares Down 2.8%

Novo Resources Corp (CVE:NVO)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.47 and last traded at C$3.51, approximately 92,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 129,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.61.

The company has a current ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $622.47 million and a PE ratio of -72.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.83.

About Novo Resources (CVE:NVO)

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, evaluates, acquires, and explores for gold properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Beatons Creek Paleoplacer gold project comprising 20 mining leases, exploration tenements, and tenement applications covering approximately 560 square kilometers; and the Karratha gold project covering approximately 6,021 square kilometers of mineral rights in the Karratha region.

