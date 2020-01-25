NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

NCNA has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuCana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of NuCana from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuCana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.13.

NCNA opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. NuCana has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($22.80) by $10.80. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana in the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana in the third quarter worth $3,620,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana in the third quarter worth $3,819,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NuCana in the third quarter worth $2,785,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NuCana in the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

