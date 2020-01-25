Nulegacy Gold (CVE:NUG) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Nulegacy Gold Corp (CVE:NUG)’s share price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 7,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 130,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 million and a P/E ratio of -6.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

About Nulegacy Gold (CVE:NUG)

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. It focuses on the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

