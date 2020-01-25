Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 470.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.74.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

