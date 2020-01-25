Oppenheimer Weighs in on Amarin Co. plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Amarin in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Oppenheimer currently has a “Sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amarin’s FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.62.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $20.22 on Thursday. Amarin has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 16.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 66.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $5,738,833.14. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 788,600 shares of company stock worth $18,088,620. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

