Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for John Laing Group (LON:JLG)

John Laing Group (LON:JLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JLG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective on shares of John Laing Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of John Laing Group from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of John Laing Group from GBX 389 ($5.12) to GBX 369 ($4.85) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 422.80 ($5.56).

Shares of LON JLG opened at GBX 373.40 ($4.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74. John Laing Group has a one year low of GBX 320.27 ($4.21) and a one year high of GBX 403.40 ($5.31). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 380.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 373.45.

John Laing Group Company Profile

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

