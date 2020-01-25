Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Petropavlovsk (LON:POG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of POG opened at GBX 16.86 ($0.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $558.10 million and a PE ratio of 7.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.67. Petropavlovsk has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.88 ($0.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05.

In related news, insider Pavel Maslovskiy purchased 17,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £2,262,000 ($2,975,532.75).

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

