Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) PT Raised to GBX 280

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PETS. HSBC increased their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pets at Home Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 273.57 ($3.60).

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 287 ($3.78) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 276.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 232. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 122.30 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.60 ($3.95). The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96.

In other news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.66), for a total value of £139,000 ($182,846.62).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

