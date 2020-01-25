Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $1.57 million and $462,333.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, Kucoin and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00052504 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00073846 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,361.10 or 1.00438596 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00032419 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Bitbns, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

