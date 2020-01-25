Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.57.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens raised Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

In other Q2 news, SVP Kim Rutledge sold 5,480 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $451,278.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,838.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,010,408.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,980 shares of company stock worth $7,802,903 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Q2 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Q2 by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO stock opened at $88.16 on Friday. Q2 has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.73.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

