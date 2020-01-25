Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:QRI)

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of A$1.60 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of A$1.79 ($1.27). The company has a fifty day moving average of A$1.67.

