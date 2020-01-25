QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Sells 979 Shares

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $14,264.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,451.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuinStreet alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $35,040.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,181.49.

On Friday, January 10th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $34,833.96.

On Monday, January 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 4,663 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $68,033.17.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $83,384.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $112,406.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Douglas Valenti sold 7,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $108,936.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 24,992 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $387,625.92.

On Thursday, December 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 37,788 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $586,091.88.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $330,189.60.

QuinStreet stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.84 million, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. QuinStreet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.65 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

QNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8,798.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in QuinStreet by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.