QYNO Market Cap Hits $371.00 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 32.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One QYNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, QYNO has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. QYNO has a market cap of $371.00 and $11.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QYNO Profile

QYNO (CRYPTO:QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

