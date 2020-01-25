Robotina Price Tops $0.0429 (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Robotina token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Robotina has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Robotina has a total market cap of $13.03 million and $185,949.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Robotina Profile

Robotina’s genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico. The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Robotina Token Trading

Robotina can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

