Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Lowered by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST opened at $115.76 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.55 and a 200-day moving average of $110.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

