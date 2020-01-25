Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Shares Down 2%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.50, approximately 57,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 121,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$2.70 to C$2.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $172.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.87.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$28.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Mandelstam sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,777,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,443,732.50.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.

