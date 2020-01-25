SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Shares Up 0.5%

SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.65 and last traded at $17.65, 155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29.

About SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:SBFFY)

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It is involved in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels; and semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, floating liquidified natural gas, turret mooring systems, brownfield, deep water export systems, swivel stack systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, and solutions for renewable energy.

